Opposition parties urge President Ramaphosa not to sign Electoral Amendment Matters Bill

Opposition parties are pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign into law amendments that will take South Africa back to an era where political parties didn't have to declare their private funding to the public.

MPs argue that the Electoral Amendment Matters Bill constrains multi-party democracy and entrenches incumbency. Ramaphosa is the last hurdle before the bill becomes law, reversing transparency gains around political party funding.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News24 / 🏆 4. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senegal's President-elect Faye meets with Sall ahead of inauguration - SABC NewsPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the new president of Senegal, Diomaye Faye.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Ramaphosa says opposition parties 'bring nothing to the table'Elections 2024: 'Dololo' - Ramaphosa says opposition parties 'bring nothing to the table'

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Opposition parties threaten legal action over electoral bill - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Opposition parties threatened legal action if Electoral Matters Amendment Bill is approved.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Opposition parties want Ramaphosa to test Expropriation Bill in ConCourt before enacting itSome opposition parties on Wednesday in Parliament accused the ANC of misleading the public and wanting to use the bill as a land reform instrument and an electioneering tool.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

President Ramaphosa defends appointment of Chief Justice Zondo despite low votesPresident Cyril Ramaphosa defends his decision to appoint Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice despite him securing the least number of votes during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview process.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa Officially Removes Impeached Judge John Hlophe From OfficePresident Cyril Ramaphosa officially fired John Hlophe in a letter signed by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola after Hlophe's impeachment.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »