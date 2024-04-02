Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Praises Match-Winner Junior Mendieta

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena praised match-winner Junior Mendieta for his positive attitude and coachability. Sundowns struggled in their match against Richards Bay but Mendieta scored the winning goal in the last moments of the game.

The team was rotated to rest key players for an upcoming match in the CAF Champions League.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KickOffMagazine / 🏆 36. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena focused on analyzing opponents ahead of CAF Champions League quarterfinalsRulani Mokwena, the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, is determined to closely analyze their opponents, Young Africans, ahead of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals. He emphasizes the importance of being well-informed for a prosperous future.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

SuperSport United Coach Gavin Hunt Feels Side Should Have Had Penalty Against Mamelodi SundownsSuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt believes his team deserved a penalty in their match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite a 1-1 draw, Hunt praised the performance of his young players from the DStv Diski Challenge side.

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns coach hails Bongani Zungu as unsung heroHead coach Rulani Mokwena praises midfielder Bongani Zungu for his contribution to the team as Mamelodi Sundowns settle for a draw against SuperSport United.

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Mokwena Hints at Need for Striker in Transfer WindowMamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena suggests that the team needs to strengthen their striker position in the next transfer window after failing to sign Lars Veldwijk in January.

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rhulani Mokwena Happy After Taking One Step Closer To Clean SweepMamelodi Sundowns Rhulani Mokwena says their latest draw against Tuks has given his side the belief that they can win every tournament this season.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Former Mamelodi Sundowns Striker Cassius Mailula Must Be Patient, Says Toronto FC Coach John HerdmanCassius Mailula, a former Mamelodi Sundowns striker, is struggling to impress Toronto FC coach John Herdman after only making three appearances following his move.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »