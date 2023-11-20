South African President condemns Israel-Gaza conflict

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the Israel-Gaza conflict and stated that support for the Palestinian struggle should not be equated with antisemitism. He also criticized an Israeli newspaper for accusing his government of encouraging pogroms against the South African Jewish community. Last week, South Africa referred Israel's government to the International Criminal Court over its actions in the Gaza conflict.





🏆 9. BBCAfrica » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UN General Assembly to vote on draft resolution for ceasefire in Gaza - SABC NewsUNGA ton Gaza vote on a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 9. / 60,984 Read more »

Tunnel warfare: Fierce fighting in Gaza City; US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-warTunnel warfare: Fierce fighting in Gaza City; US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-war

Source: News24 - 🏆 9. / 60,984 Read more »

Israel plans more Gaza strikes, US to add air defences to Mideast - SABC NewsPalestinian media reported at least 11 people were killed in an Israeli strike.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 9. / 60,984 Read more »

US beefs up Mideast military assets - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sportThe US dispatched more military assets to the region as Israel pummelled targets in Gaza.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 9. / 60,984 Read more »

Israel vows to step up Gaza strikes before ground invasionIsrael's bombing campaign has killed more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and reduced swathes of the densely-populated territory to smouldering ruins.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 9. / 60,984 Read more »

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals - SABC NewsIsrael's attacks concentrated on the Gaza Strip's centre and north, Palestinian media reported.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 9. / 60,984 Read more »