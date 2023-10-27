UN General Assembly to vote on draft resolution for ceasefire in Gaza - SABC News

The United Nations General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for parties to the conflict to fully comply with their obligations under international law. The resolution demands the immediate, continuous and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip and also, for the immediate release of all civilians while demanding their safety.

“For almost three weeks now, Palestinian civilians in Gaza have endured relentless bombing by Israel from air, land and sea. Thousands of dead, lying dead amongst destroyed residential buildings, mosques and bakeries. We receive harrowing testimony of entire families killed by airstrikes on their homes including the families of our own staff members. Of parents writing children’s names on their arms to identify their future remains.

“As we speak, people in Gaza are dying. They are not only dying from bombs and strife, soon many more will die from the consequences of siege imposed on the Gaza strip. Basic services are crumbling, medicine is running out, food and water are running out, the street of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage, Gaza is on the brink of a massive health hazard and the risk of diseases are looming,” says Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the U.N. headtopics.com

Complicating humanitarian efforts, a likely Israeli ground invasion of Gaza and the position of key countries, that insist on Israel’s right to self-defense after killing of 1 400 of its citizens by Hamas.

“Israel has the right, and I would add, a responsibility to respond to the slaughter of their people. And we will ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself against these terrorists. That’s a guarantee. We also have to remember that Hamas does not represent, let me say it again, Hamas does not represent the vast majority of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip or anywhere else. headtopics.com

Read more:

SABC News Online »

Africa: UN General Assembly Should Act On GazaMember States Should Demand Civilian Access to Aid, Act to Prevent Atrocities Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion aimed at annihilating Hamas. Read more ⮕

UN steps up appeal for fuel in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens - SABC NewsUN steps up appeal for fuel in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens Read more ⮕

Biden skeptical, humanitarian agencies affirm Gaza toll reliability - SABC NewsUS President Joe Biden has cast doubt on casualty figures provided by Palestinian officials in Gaza Read more ⮕

African Public Procurement Network - 3rd General AssemblyPress Release - Public Procurement for Sustainable Development in Africa Read more ⮕

ICCROM to hold its 33rd General Assembly in RomeSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕