South African Banks Offer Solar Financing Solutions to Homeowners

South Africans seek affordable, reliable solar power solutions to cope with Eskom’s continued load shedding, the big banks have stepped in to help. TechCentral spoke to Nedbank, First National Bank, Standard Bank and Discovery Bank about the solar financing solutions they offer to homeowners. Nedbank launched its first set of financing packages on its Avo Solar website, aiming to make a greener energy supply accessible by offering solar and backup batteries at competitive prices.
All the Avo Solar packages include installation by Nedbank-approved solar suppliers and installers and come with a 10-year warranty and certificate of compliance. “South Africans have learnt that the only way to live and do business is to build resilience into their energy mix by harnessing the free power of the sun. To safeguard against unreliable electricity supply and increasing electricity prices, solar and backup power options have never made more sense,” said Nedbank Group managing executive of retail banking Ciko Thomas. The bank allows up to 84 months to pay
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »
Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »
Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »
Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »
Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »