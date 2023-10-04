South African Banks Offer Solar Financing Solutions to Homeowners

South Africans seek affordable, reliable solar power solutions to cope with Eskom’s continued load shedding, the big banks have stepped in to help. TechCentral spoke to Nedbank, First National Bank, Standard Bank and Discovery Bank about the solar financing solutions they offer to homeowners. Nedbank launched its first set of financing packages on its Avo Solar website, aiming to make a greener energy supply accessible by offering solar and backup batteries at competitive prices.

All the Avo Solar packages include installation by Nedbank-approved solar suppliers and installers and come with a 10-year warranty and certificate of compliance. “South Africans have learnt that the only way to live and do business is to build resilience into their energy mix by harnessing the free power of the sun. To safeguard against unreliable electricity supply and increasing electricity prices, solar and backup power options have never made more sense,” said Nedbank Group managing executive of retail banking Ciko Thomas. The bank allows up to 84 months to pay





🏆 47. TechCentral » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African Development Bank Approves €100-Million Risk Participation Agreement With Attijariwafa Bank to Promote African TradePress Release - Finance

Source: allafrica - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »

One South African in, one South African out for ScotlandScotland has made four changes to their starting XV for their Test against Tonga and two of those personnel swaps involve South Africans.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »

Discovery Bank taking on Absa, FNB, Standard Bank and Nedbank with ‘discounted’ home loansDiscovery Bank has announced that it will be launching a home loan product in 2024 – with a pilot launching internally next month.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »

2023 Nedbank YouthX Awards aim to discover and unlock the next generation of leadersYouthX demonstrates Nedbank’s commitment to nurturing the talent, aspirations and careers of South African youth

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »

– Nandi Mxokozeli on Nedbank Private Wealth being crowned South Africa’s Top Private BankInterim Managing Executive at Nedbank Private Wealth Nandi Mxokozeli discusses the importance of being recognised as South Africa’s Top Private Bank.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »

South African Startups Are Fueling An African Tech RenaissanceSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa\u2019s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 47. / 21 Read more »