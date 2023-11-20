Foldable Notebooks: Are They Worth the Price?

In our experience, making a notebook “foldable” while allowing marketing teams to spin up the old “it’s two devices in one, guys, a notebook and a tablet” line, generally only serves to inflate the price of the device., which despite its middling performance and hardware retailed at the time for R30 000 – just short of the same RRP as a premium gaming notebook.

With the Expertbook, we argued that the folding nature served only as a gimmick and that professionals who actually require the kind of accessibility a tablet provides would rather get more specialised hardware like a Wacom board, or an iPad. And then we received yet another folding notebook to review from rival brand Acer South Africa, namely the Aspire 5 Spin 14, which is even more impressive in its “foldability” and tablet-ing, and it’s cheaper than the Expertbook. We think the Aspire 5 may be nearing the sweet spot for these kinds of devices, but there was some distinct lack in a few department





🏆 38. htxtafrica » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lenovo unveils concept foldable phone that wraps around your wristIt likely won't ever reach consumers in an official capacity, but Lenovo's concept foldable phone is an interesting idea.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 38. / 22,5 Read more »

Proteas OUTPLAYED by Indian spin, fail to reach 100Proteas were again exposed when batting second and their inability to play spin has made them vulnerable ahead of the semi-finals.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 38. / 22,5 Read more »

Culture Wine Bar's Halloween bash puts a spooky spin on First ThursdayAs the calendar flips to November, Halloween and First Thursday festivities are set to collide at Culture Wine Bar on Bree Street, promising an evening of hauntingly good fun.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 38. / 22,5 Read more »

Join the Flipside with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Series’ trade-in offerWhether you have a taste for foldable phones or simply want to try something new, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 make a strong case for your next handset.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 38. / 22,5 Read more »

Join the Flipside with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Series’ trade-in offerWhether you have a taste for foldable phones or simply want to try something new, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 make a strong case for your next handset.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 38. / 22,5 Read more »

Join the flipside with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Series’ trade-in offerWhether you have a taste for foldable phones or simply want to try something new, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 make a strong case for your next handset.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 38. / 22,5 Read more »