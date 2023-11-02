SAFTU and COSATU describe MTBPS as disappointing - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that R24 billion will be added to the budget this year and R74 billion over the medium term to fund the 2023/24 wage increase. Public sector workers were anticipating a ramped up public service compensation bill that would see more people employed in the sector and existing jobs protected.

They are not convinced that the announcement by the Finance Minister on the issue will serve to instill confidence and boost the morale of public sector workers. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says, “The implications of these adjustments will be partially offset by departments implementing the cost containment guidelines issued by the National Treasury, implementing control measures on payroll systems in line with the directive issued by the Department of Public Service and Administration, as well as implementing the recommendations from the spending reviews conducted in the past two fiscal years.

COSATU’s Matthew Parks says, “If you look at the medium-term budget simulation it reveals that the wage bill is not out of control, it’s been declining down from 35% a few years ago to 31% in the budget today. The headcount itself has been shrinking so the crisis we are in today is because of Transnet. So, they have to fix Transnet because that will enable the mining industry which is a huge contributor of company taxes of revenue to the state and the economy.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) maintains that the expansion of the headcount in the public sector is necessary in closing the public servants to population ratio and increase the quality of services delivered.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CİTY_PRESS: Mixed reactions to Godongwana's MTBPS as opposition parties slam government's lack of ideasMTBPS | Mixed reactions to Godongwana's MTBPS as opposition parties slam government's lack of ideas

Source: City_Press | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: LIVE: Minister Godongwana delivers MTBPS 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Minister Godongwana is delivering the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Godongwana to deliver MTBPS under 'tough economic situation' - SABC NewsFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the policy statement in Cape Town this afternoon.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proposed SABC Bill amendments suggest levy to replace TV licences - SABC NewsNew amendments to SABC Bill make provision for household levy to replace TV licences fee.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: MTBPS: Labour and business sectors divided over proposed government spending cutsMTBPS: Labour and business sectors divided over proposed government spending cuts

Source: City_Press | Read more »