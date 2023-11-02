UN accused of not acting on Gaza 'genocide' - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

Israel says its strike on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza was to target and kill a senior Hamas commander, a strike it says caused the collapse of an underground tunnel structure situated under the camp and while outrage grows in the region and beyond, Israel’s closest ally said Tuesday it was not in a position to comment.

“I’m not going to offer commentary on every strike. We’re just not in a position to do so from a podium here without information that we have verified on our own. I would just reiterate what I have said before, which is, of course, Israel has the right to defend itself. We have talked to them about that right and we’ve talked about it publicly.

The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filipo Grandi firmly rebuked the Security Council’s inability to act. “Solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was always described as ‘elusive’: but it has not been elusive; it has been repeatedly and deliberately neglected, cast aside as something no longer necessary, almost ridiculed. I hope that now, amidst the horrors of war, we can at least see how grave a miscalculation that has been. There will be no peace in the region and in the world without a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the end of the Israeli occupation.

“There was a letter sent by a staff member of the UN Human Rights Office who, but I think it’s important to note that I know the letter is making the rounds that those are the personal views of the staff member who’s retiring . And those are his views. I mean, the views of the office are reflected in all the public statements coming out of that office. ”

