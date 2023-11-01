Mixed reactions to Godongwana's MTBPS as opposition parties slam government's lack of ideas

“Tepid economic growth is projected to continue with the result that revenue projections remain overstated, and government was, therefore, forced to cut expenditure on service delivery and social spending in the absence of any bold initiatives. This means that department budgets will need to be cut further if government wants to avoid running out of money,” George added.

“The economy is shrinking, the revenue base is shrinking as well there is no basis from which they can expend the money that is needed to respond to our challenges,” he said. “With all the challenges that we are facing, we think that he struck the right balance in terms of the challenges that we are facing,” he added. IFP MP Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi said Godongwana’s address to Parliament did not inspire confidence among South Africans over the future of the country’s finances.We really are not happy as the IFP. Our debt remains very high, and the costs to service that debt remain high. The public wage bill remains very high, and our revenue collection is very poor.

Swart added that the ACDP was eager to see how government planned to balance the budget in February next year, given the challenging economic climate.

