THECİTİZEN_NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers mini budget speechFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

SABCNEWS: Godongwana to deliver MTBPS under 'tough economic situation' - SABC NewsFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the policy statement in Cape Town this afternoon.

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: ANC expects Godongwana to prioritise the poor and working classThe minister is expected to table his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

MONEYWEB: What Enoch Godongwana should announce in the MTBPSBusa says finance minister should cut spending and stay away from tax hikes.

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: SA's growing debt expected to be a thorn in the side for GodongwanaThe government is indebted to the tune of around R5 trillion, but some economists believe the country is not at a crisis level just yet.

