S’Africa Lamp Designs founder on her entrepreneurial journey - 'Invest in the image of your business'

Founder of S’Africa Lamp Designs Lebogang Sadiki believes that her lamps bring more than just light – they are an experience . I started my first company in 2017 called Lele’s Picnics that paved the way for bohemian picnic-style events. The business became bigger than I had anticipated and I had to take a permanent break from it after I struggled to meet the demand.was me finding a creative way to make art practical and more appreciated, while making a business out of it.

I am also spiritually gifted – everything about the brand is about highlighting how proud I am of my forefathers.

