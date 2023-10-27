Apartheid-era: New Zealand’s turbulent 1981 Springboks tour

Demonstrators storm into Rugby Park at Hamilton Springbok tour. July 25, 1981. (Photo by Stevens/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).final against the Springboks on Saturday, but there was a time when their rugby team’s links to apartheid-era South Africa bitterly divided New Zealanders.The rugby-mad host nation was split by New Zealand rugby’s insistence on maintaining ties with South Africa’s apartheid regime while other countries supported a sporting boycott.

“It split the country, you were either for or against it — there was no middle ground,” former All Blacks winger Stu Wilson, 69, told AFP.“My wife at the time was protesting against them and I was playing them. It was quite unusual,” recalled Wilson, who was 27 at the time.The All Blacks now regularly play South Africa, but in 1981, it had been 16 years since the Springboks had previously visited New Zealand.

“A lot of us had never had the chance to play the Springboks, let alone try and win a series against them.”While Wilson and his team-mates were trying to beat the Springboks on the field, anti-apartheid protestors were doing their best to halt the tour. headtopics.com

“The country was certainly the most divided that I’ve ever seen with strong emotions on both sides and a lot of violence.”“I got injured many times during the tour, but ended up in hospital twice in Hamilton that night for stitches,” he said, having been repeatedly struck by objects thrown from furious rugby fans.

Years later, Minto learned the news had reached the prison cell of Nelson Mandela, jailed in South Africa at the time as an anti-apartheid activist, but who united the nation as president after his release.“Mandela told me that when they heard that the game had been stopped by a protest, the prisoners rattled their cell doors to celebrate,” Minto added. “He said it was like the sun came out.” headtopics.com

Protestors in turn became more radical, arming themselves with clubs and bats, while donning motorcycle helmets and makeshift body armour.ALSO READ:The ground was ringed with barbed wire as more than 2,100 police — 40 percent of the entire national force — faced off against crowds of protestors in the streets.

