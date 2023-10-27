Where is the value in a tax-free savings account?

Download the free LiSTN audio app on Google Play, Apple or here.
GARETH COLLIER: Tax-free accounts were introduced in 2015, and they were a way to incentivise people to save, ultimately. Unfortunately, we have quite a poor savings culture in South Africa so these types of accounts were introduced as a way for people to have an incentive to save more.
GARETH COLLIER: In essence, no. They are one in the same. However, the legislation refers to a ‘tax-free savings account’, although we probably have a gripe with that and say that was the first mistake. headtopics.com
So if you look at it mathematically, you’d probably need to have about R400 000 in your account at about 7% before you even pay R1 of tax in any case. BOITUMELO NTSOKO: So for people who hold tax-free savings accounts, can they transfer them to an investment account?
There are no penalties for those transfers. So if you are moving from one to the other, provided that you follow the transfer process there shouldn’t be any penalties. Obviously there are no tax implications either. So yes, you are free to do so. headtopics.com
Regardless of your personal tax rate, tax on dividends is charged at a flat rate of 20%. So if you are in a typical discretionary unit trust account, where you’re earning some dividends, the account is liable to pay 20% tax on that.
So those are the two primary ones because that’s generally where your growth is driven from your investments. BOITUMELO NTSOKO: Let’s talk about death taxes and expenses on these investments. Are there any benefits in this regard? headtopics.com