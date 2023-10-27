Where is the value in a tax-free savings account?

Download the free LiSTN audio app on Google Play, Apple or here.

GARETH COLLIER: Tax-free accounts were introduced in 2015, and they were a way to incentivise people to save, ultimately. Unfortunately, we have quite a poor savings culture in South Africa so these types of accounts were introduced as a way for people to have an incentive to save more.

GARETH COLLIER: In essence, no. They are one in the same. However, the legislation refers to a ‘tax-free savings account’, although we probably have a gripe with that and say that was the first mistake. headtopics.com

So if you look at it mathematically, you’d probably need to have about R400 000 in your account at about 7% before you even pay R1 of tax in any case. BOITUMELO NTSOKO: So for people who hold tax-free savings accounts, can they transfer them to an investment account?

There are no penalties for those transfers. So if you are moving from one to the other, provided that you follow the transfer process there shouldn’t be any penalties. Obviously there are no tax implications either. So yes, you are free to do so. headtopics.com

Regardless of your personal tax rate, tax on dividends is charged at a flat rate of 20%. So if you are in a typical discretionary unit trust account, where you’re earning some dividends, the account is liable to pay 20% tax on that.

So those are the two primary ones because that’s generally where your growth is driven from your investments. BOITUMELO NTSOKO: Let’s talk about death taxes and expenses on these investments. Are there any benefits in this regard? headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

PMT™ expands Emerald value-added service platform into the cloudPattern Matched Technologies (PMT) will be making its Emerald Realtime value-added service distribution platform available to customers in Africa as a cloud-based service. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: AI Has Potential to Create Jobs With Higher Economic Value, Says ICT MinisterThe Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, has said that, as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to advance, certain jobs may be displaced, but it also brings about the creation of new jobs with even higher economic value. Read more ⮕

Police destroy R800 million worth of drugs in Johannesburg - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Police in Johannesburg have destroyed drugs with an estimated street value of R800 million. Read more ⮕

Glen Point Capital’s Neil Phillips found guilty of FX fraudThe former hedge fund manager has been convicted of directing $725m in trades to intentionally raise the value of the rand against the US dollar in December 2017. Read more ⮕

African Proverb of the day: 26 October 2023An African proverb reflects and reveals a community's culture that provides a glimpse into its value systems, beliefs, and ancient folklore Read more ⮕

Surprise Bitcoin comeback in 2023Bitcoin has now more doubled in value this year in a surprising resurgence from a tumultuous 2022 that had some skeptics predicting the demise of digital assets. Read more ⮕