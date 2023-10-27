Rwanda: Kagame Talks Investment, Women Empowerment at Saudi Summit

Kagame was speaking on Tuesday, October 25, during the 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a major forum whose theme is to highlight the impact of global dialogues in navigating today's uncertain times.

Reacting to the concerns of investor fears in Africa, mostly catalysed by the instability on the continent due to the recent coups, Kagame maintained that it is a big mistake not to invest in Africa. Kagame asserted that Africa is not one country but many countries, adding that the problems inside the continent are not exclusively for Africans.

On the current coup d'état, Kagame urged world leaders to go beyond the coups and find the possible cause and their origins even when they seem to be military yet some are civilians and there is an interconnection of causes, arguing that it should not be coined in Africa, especially particularly in the context of colonization. headtopics.com

"It is not right to jump into blaming Africans for having coups but possibly they should be blamed for letting them happen in the first place." The Head of State also tipped investors on investing in Rwanda, citing that the government has identified priority areas such as health, education, food security, infrastructure (real estate) and technology (ICTs).There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On human capital and gender equality, Kagame said it is simple logic to empower women because 52 per cent of Rwanda's population are women.

