Orlando Pirates coach insists he isn't worried by his team dropping points

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates after their DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.Orlando Pirates' coach Jose Riveiro took a long breath followed by an even longer pause before answering the first question following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

The draw saw Pirates drop four points in a space of four days, having also played to a goalless draw with AmaZulu on Tuesday. This has seen them slip even further behind Mamelodi Sundowns who have collected 24 points in eight games while Pirates have picked up a paltry nine points in seven matches.

The Buccaneers came with a lot of expectations this season after finishing second in the DStv Premiership and winning two trophies in the last campaign. This season the club has already won the first silverware on offer, but the Ghost crave the league the most – a trophy they haven't won since 2012.

