Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: What time is kick-off?

Orlando Pirates return to action this evening when they host Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium in a crunch DStv Premiership match.

The Buccaneers have struggled in the league so far this season, picking up just eight points from six matches. Jose Riveiro’s side sit in 13th position on the log standings. Polokwane City on the other hand have enjoyed an incredible start to the season. The newly promoted side have picked up 14 points from nine matches and sit in fifth place on the log standings.ALSO READ • Cape Town City drop Kaizer Chiefs ‘crisp’ bomb after win!“The league is the most important competition, it goes without saying,” Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro said as quoted by

“Thirty games, 15 away and home against everyone in every circumstance, hot and raining. So, it’s the most important competition and we really want to find our rhythm there. “Now we have played our fourth competition in two months and a half. We are trying to keep the level in all competitions we play. It is difficult mentally to face these kinds of competitions in a very short space of time.”Mchunu, Ramaphosa observe progress in upgrade of Emfuleni critical water infrastructure headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Orlando Pirates name starting lineup for Polokwane City clash!Take a look at how both Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City have opted to lineup for tonight's DStv Premiership match below Read more ⮕

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: LIVE updates!Follow all of the live action from tonight's blockbuster DStv Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City below Read more ⮕

Ncikazi outlines Pirates preparation for high-flying Polokwane cityNcikazi outlines Pirates preparation for high-flying Polokwane city Read more ⮕

Starting XI: Pirates v Polokwane CityStarting XI: Pirates v Polokwane City Read more ⮕

Starting XIs: Pirates v Polokwane CityStarting XIs: Pirates v Polokwane City Read more ⮕

HT Report: Pirates 1-0 Polokwane CityHT Report: Pirates 1-0 Polokwane City Read more ⮕