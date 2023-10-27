VIDEO: Orlando Pirates score sublime team goal against City!

Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates during the 2023 MTN8 semifinal 1st leg game between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 3 September 2023 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePixPatrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates during the 2023 MTN8 semifinal 1st leg game between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 3 September 2023 © Ryan...
Orlando Pirates returned to action on Friday evening when they hosted Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium in a crunch DStv Premiership match. The Buccaneers have struggled in the league so far this season, picking up just eight points from six matches.
Polokwane City on the other hand have enjoyed an incredible start to the season. The newly promoted side have picked up 14 points from nine matches and sit in fifth place on the log standings. It took the Buccaneers 39 minutes to eventually break the deadlock at the Orlando Stadium thanks to Patrick Maswanganyi who finished a lovely team move off involving Miguel Timm and Thembinkosi Lorch. Watch the goal below.At the time of posting, the scoreline read 1-0 in favour of the hosts at half-time. Follow the second half liveButhelezi, Xoki, Ndah, Monyane, Hotto, Baloni, Timm, Maswanganyi Lorch, Kimvuidi, Makgopa. headtopics.com
“The league is the most important competition, it goes without saying,” Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro said as quoted by “Thirty games, 15 away and home against everyone in every circumstance, hot and raining. So, it’s the most important competition and we really want to find our rhythm there.
“Now we have played our fourth competition in two months and a half. We are trying to keep the level in all competitions we play. It is difficult mentally to face these kinds of competitions in a very short space of time.” headtopics.com