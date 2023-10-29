Transnet gives union ultimatum to retract planned protest action

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has issued a no-work, no-pay circular ahead of a looming nationwide protest by the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).The state-owned rail, port and pipeline company’s head of business development, Timothy Keit, said they noted plans by Satawu to embark on protest action on November 3.

“Transnet regards the planned protest action as unprotected because the union has not complied with the compulsory prerequisites for a lawful protest,” said Keit. He stated that among those prerequisites is a structured process conducted by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

"As a result, Satawu is not in possession of the required certificate from Nedlac. Satawu has until to provide a written undertaking that it will not embark on the unprotected protest and will not instigate others to do the same," added Keit.

“Transnet has issued a circular pointing out that if the action proceeds, the no-work, no-pay principle will apply,” he said. Moreover, he added that contingency plans are being put in place should Satawu leadership continue with protest action.

“Transnet remains committed to resolving any possible disruptions by instituting the appropriate plans,” said Keit.

