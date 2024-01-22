Maths and Science Pass Rates Increase in South Africa

The NSC report shows the maths pass rate reached 63.5% in 2023, up from the previous year. Education experts agree the mathematics and physical science passes recorded by the matric class of 2023 are encouraging signs for the ICT sector. Mathematics and science are considered gateway subjects that provide learners with opportunities to access science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) / ICT sector career pathways.

The country’s underperformance in maths and science has been cited as an area of concern over several years, especially as passes in these subjects are critical building blocks for skills needed for ICT and STEM professions. The 2023 matric class’s maths pass rate increased from 55% in 2022 to 63.5% in 2023, as noted in the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Exam Results Technical Report. Since 2020, there has been gradual uptick in the overall maths pass rate, from 53.8% back then to the current figure of 63.5%. In the case of the science, the results show an ever-so-slight increase from 74.6% in 2022, to 76.2% in 2023, states the repor





