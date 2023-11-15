Living on 'prized land' in Dunoon comes with challenges

The cost of living on ‘prized land’ in Dunoon means living in a densely populated area alongside a mountain heap of waste and raw sewage, with no electricity in certain parts. The informal settlement is so crowded that residents live on the side of the Potsdam Road bridge, which links the industrial hub, located metres away, to Dunoon. Digging to create space to build more shelters has now caused parts of the bridge’s barrier to fall apart.
According to the City of Cape Town (CoCT), the bridge is structurally sound. Pedestrians using the bridge watch their steps or walk on parts of the road intended for vehicles to get from one end to the other to avoid a possible fall. Residents in Dunoon have dug into the embankment on Potsdam Road bridge to create space for their shelters in an effort to be relocated
