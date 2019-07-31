The Untraditional Path to Banking: From Mathematics to Equity Trading

Having studied mathematics rather than finance, I forged an untraditional path to banking and secured work as an equity trader at a small investment bank in Cape Town. However, just a year into my chosen career, the optimism with which I viewed the industry was soured somewhat by the failure of Saambou in 2002, which subsequently triggered the failure of other banks, including the investment bank where I was working.

In what became known as the A2 Banking Crisis, 22 South African banks ultimately failed. At the time, it struck me as unusual that such a large proportion of our banks could collapse so suddenly – surely, this could not have been a purely random event. It was at around that same time that I founded Monocle Solutions, a South African-headquartered international management consulting firm specialising in banking and insurance. A few years later, the 2007/08 Global Financial Crisis hit, during which a staggering 11% of the 1 000 largest banks in the world collapse

South Africa Headlines Read more: BUSİNESSTECHSA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Experts show cautious optimism for local banking sector at Beyond Banking ConferenceLeading thinkers from South Africa’s financial services industry gathered at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) on the 5th of July 2023 for the GIBS/Monocle Beyond Banking Conference.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Banking App Kidnapping: Criminals Hold Victims Ransom for Their Banking AppsBreaking local news in Empangeni

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SOWETANLIVE: Cyber crime no laughing matterDigital crime banking fraud has increased tremendously in the past two years with trends like banking apps, online banking, mobile banking, phishing, vishing, smishing, e-mail hacking and business e-mail compromise becoming prominent.

Source: SowetanLIVE | Read more »

BDLİVESA: Standard Bank’s tips on how not to get caught by scammersSPONSORED | Consumers banking on digital channels should be aware of digital hygiene factors when banking I did my research properly Dennismayson7 I must confess nobody handles Bitcoin mining better than you. I'm privilege to have invested my BITCOIN with you sir Dennismayson7 I'M GREATFUL. You are indeed one of the best. Thanks a million🤗🤦‍♂️🙏

Source: BDliveSA | Read more »

BDLİVESA: Standard Bank’s tips on how not to get caught by scammersSPONSORED | Consumers banking on digital channels should be aware of digital hygiene factors when banking StandardBankZA I decided to act on faith instead of fear. I’m now reaping the rewards of that bold step and making more money than I could even imagine all thanks to you linda_Stouffe your reward will come from God side, you are bless StandardBankZA I entrusted Dennismayson7 with my money since I took rush of investing my money with he platform, and since then I've recovered all I lost to scams. Get in touch with Dennismayson7 and get a good mentorship and safe trading. StandardBankZA I entrusted shantelll_142 with my money since I took rush of investing my money with her platform, and since then I've recovered all I lost to scams. Get in touch with shantelll_142 and get a good mentorship and safe trading.

Source: BDliveSA | Read more »

TİMESLIVE: Standard Bank’s tips on how not to get caught by scammersSPONSORED | StandardBankZA These are the top three common scams fraudsters use to gain access to your information.

Source: TimesLIVE | Read more »