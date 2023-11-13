A 'How-To' Guide for Political Godsons in Nigeria

From time immemorial in Nigeria, political heavyweights have installed ‘yes men’ to protect their political base once they ascend to higher office. But they have a pesky tendency of saying no once in power… Eniola Akinkuotu delivers this ‘how-to’ guide to aspiring godsons. Congratulations! You’ve just emerged as the governor of your state without spending a dime.

You achieved this with the help of your predecessor who did all the spending and campaigning on your behalf and also bribed voters and the judiciary, albeit with state funds. Welcome to your new role as godson. Sit back, relax and read this manual carefully as it could save you from embarrassment, impeachment or jail. Welcome to your new office. It looks grand with imported furniture, excellent décor and luxury to die for! You’ve got all public servants at your beck and call along with the power to approve public funds. Everyone calls you, ‘Your Excellency’ and stands up at the sight of your shado

