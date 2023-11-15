President Weah and Challenger Optimistic of Victory in Runoff Presidential Election

Amid visibly low voter turnout across the country, President George Manneh Weah and his main challenger, Joseph Nyuman Boakai are optimistic of victory in Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Runoff Presidential Election.

Speaking to reporters immediately after casting his ballot Tuesday, in Kendeja community along the Robertsfield Highway outside Monrovia, President Weah expressed satisfaction over the peaceful manner in which Liberians turned out to vote for a preferable candidate under an atmosphere he describes as calm. "I'm happy; the place is calm and everybody voting and there is no tension, that's true nature of democracy and want to urge every Liberian to exercise their constitution in this way, as the best for our country," the President says. Mr. Weah expresses optimism of defeating his fierce rival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party, noting that his work of unprecedented developments over the past six years will speak for him in a resounding victory after the pol

