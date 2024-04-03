Kaizer Chiefs Suffer Defeat to Stellenbosch FC

On Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs suffered ato Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership encounter at FNB Stadium, failing to find any real consistent rhythm to their play. It was yet another lacklustre performance and forgettable result since the league resumed after the Afcon tournament concluded, and Amakhosi are now seventh on the table., with the latest set of results almost certainly set to expedite the search for a permanent coach to take over from Cavin Johnson.

Johnson has admitted some of his patience has now run out, and that changes will have to be made. “We have to go back, try again, put different players on the pitch and let’s see what happens,” he told told“We just didn’t get it right tonight, I’m not happy with the performance of a lot of the players but we have to fix them up, we have to try our best.”A worrying factor was the fact that Chiefs not only lacked a spark, but how players seemed to be lacking some simple skill

