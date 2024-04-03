Kaizer Chiefs Starting XI vs Stellenbosch FC

Having played to an exciting 0-0 draw away to Cape Town City, Johnson saw it fit to keep faith in the same starting line-up. Bruce Bvuma has kept his place in the team after yet another clean sheet, and he will command the back four which consists of Edmilson Dove, Zitha Kwinika, S’fiso Hlanti and captain Given Msimango. Siyethemba Sithebe has also kept his place alongside former Stellies anchor Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Mduduzi Shabalala.
KAIZER CHIEFS STARTING XI VS STELLENBOSCH FCStarting 11: Bvuma, Hlanti, Msimango ©, Kwinika, Dove, Sithebe, Mthethwa, Shabalala, Mmodi, Duba, Du Preez There is no doubt that Stellies will be a tough test for test for Chiefs given their current form in all competitions. At the moment, Steve Barker’s men are on an 18-game unbeaten streak, and it will take an extra effort for Chiefs to bring that run to an end.After all, Stellies are looking for revenge over Chiefs having lost 2-0 to them in the first half of the season at hom
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »