Springboks face captaincy decision ahead of return to action

There are less than three months to go until the Springboks swing back into action for the first time since winning the World Cup, and a massive decision will need to be made when it comes to the team’s captaincy. Coach Rassie Erasmus has already conceded that the preference would be to have a locally-based captain, which could mean he will need to look beyond regular skipper Siya Kolisi.

The inspirational Kolisi has led the Springbok in 53 Tests to date, winning 36 of these for a 67% win record. Interestingly, the best captaincy win record list is led by Hennie Muller and Phil Nel, but they both played during the amateur era and didn’t feature in more than 10 Tests. Morné du Plessis, who became a famed Springbok between 1970 and 1980, is third on the list with an 86% win record. Coming into the modern era, the late great Joost van der Westhuizen captained in 10 Tests for an 80% win record, while Gary Teichmann served as skipper in 36 Tests and returned with a 72% win recor

