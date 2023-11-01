Govt to borrow over R500 bil amid rising budget deficit: Godongwana - SABC News

“By 2025/26, it will exceed the R6 trillion mark. We now expect gross government debt to stabilise at 77 % of GDP by 2025/26. This is higher than the level we forecast in February. Over the next three years, debt-service costs as a share of revenue will increase from 20.7 % in 2023/24 to 22.1 % in 2026/27,” says Godongwana.Further reductions of R64 billion in 2024/25 and R69 billion in 2025/26 are proposed.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Godongwana has to keep a 'tight lid' on spending: Economist - SABC NewsAnalysts say government's finances are under increased pressure.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Godongwana to deliver MTBPS under 'tough economic situation' - SABC NewsFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the policy statement in Cape Town this afternoon.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: 'Godongwana's hands are tied with respect to taxes’ - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Economist says it will be interesting to see how Godongwana will strike a balance.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: LIVE: Minister Godongwana delivers MTBPS 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Minister Godongwana is delivering the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proposed SABC Bill amendments suggest levy to replace TV licences - SABC NewsNew amendments to SABC Bill make provision for household levy to replace TV licences fee.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »