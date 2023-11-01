Fraud trial of suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager set to continue next year

ade her first appearance in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday following her suspension.Nqwazi was suspended during an emergency council meeting two weeks ago as per Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's recommendation.

The fraud and corruption trial of suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi will, in all likelihood, only resume next year, the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Gqeberha said. Nqwazi was temporarily suspended from her municipal post during an emergency council meeting two weeks ago.Her lawyer, Alwyn Griebenow, confirmed that the case would be provisionally postponed for the state and the defence to ensure that all documents are in order before the continuation of the trial.

"The state will make sure that the defence receives all the documents we need and that nothing is outstanding," Griebenow said after the court adjourned.There have been several delays since the start of the trial in September due to outstanding documents the state did not provide to the defence on time.Another delay arose when the defence submitted an application for Magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani to recuse herself for allegedly being biased against the defence and lenient towards the state.

Godongwana said if the City failed to provide, among other things, a council resolution to take disciplinary action against Nqwazi, he would take steps including withholding the next equitable share grant or approaching the provincial executive council to intervene.The trial was provisionally postponed to 27 November.Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day.

