'Godongwana's hands are tied with respect to taxes’ - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

The business sector has called for a balanced medium-term budget policy statement that will champion the country’s efforts to reduce the country’s debt burden.He says, “The main issue is going to be how we are going to close the deficit, what are we going to do there, are we going to increase taxes, are we going to borrow more, are we going to go to our contingency fund, are we going to cut costs.

“The Minister’s hands are tied with respect to increase in taxes given that next year is an election year and the fact that we are quite highly taxed, borrowing is becoming more difficult which leaves cutting costs and perhaps the contingency fund to bridge the gap between spending and the revenues.

