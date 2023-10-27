'An accurate reflection of who I am': Bryoni Govender reveals dashing Miss Universe outfits

Bryoni Govender will represent the South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant in November 2023 in a national costume by KwaZulu Natal (KZN) designer Casey Jeanne.Beauty queen Bryoni Govender revealed her national costume and farewell gown for the Miss Universe pageant on Friday afternoon.

Govender will be the first woman of Indian heritage to represent South Africa on the Miss Universe stage since Miss South Africa 1997 Kerishnie Naiker. "It's a modern take on the sari and is quite refined. Green is the main colour, which currently represents South Africa so well," Jeanne said, before adding"The biggest and most time-consuming challenge has been the beading."

Govender's farewell gown is designed by William de Beer, designer and owner of Willet Designs Couture. She added that her wardrobe was"very well thought out" as it comprises vibrant patterns and colours that represent"the warm spirit and diversity of the South African people".At the farewell, she added that she found herself outside her comfort zone multiple times but said she loved it as she had grown immensely. headtopics.com

Read more:

News24 »

Miss Universe SA: Bryoni Govender launches advocacy campaignMiss Universe SA Bryoni Govender launched her advocacy campaign titled Her Way Out before she jets off to El Salvador for the pageant. Read more ⮕

Miss Universe SA Bryoni Govender plans to empower women with knowledge about their legal rightsMiss Universe SA Bryoni Govender plans to empower women with knowledge about their legal rights Read more ⮕

Bryoni Govender launches ‘Her Way Out’ advocacy campaignMiss Universe South Africa Bryoni Govender has launched her countrywide advocacy campaign called Her Way Out Read more ⮕

Bryoni Govender emits goddess energy in this year’s national costume [watch]Bryoni Govender's costume for the Miss Universe 2023 pageant has been described as the 'best national costume of all times'. Read more ⮕

Minnie Dlamini and Yaya Mavundla gear up for host duties as Miss World SA approachesMinnie Dlamini and Yaya Mavundla gear up for host duties as Miss World SA approaches Read more ⮕

Miss SA: Shudu Grows Her Brand This Summer As She Launches Her Imbe Swimwear Alongside WoolworthsMiss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida recently grew her brand as she launched her all-new Imbe swimwear alongside Woolworths, and she also launched her children's book. Read more ⮕