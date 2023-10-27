Miss Universe SA Bryoni Govender plans to empower women with knowledge about their legal rights

Before she jets off for the Central American country of El Salvador to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, reigning Miss Universe South Africa and Miss South Africa runner-up Bryoni Govender launched her advocacy campaign.

The legal eagle's Her Way Out campaign aims to empower women by educating them about their legal rights. "I want to empower all women, no matter the issue - from those battling gender-based violence to pensioners, women with health problems, professional women, mothers, grandmothers and daughters," she said.

