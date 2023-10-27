DJ Black Coffee Gives Lecture at Harvard University Business School: “What a Humbling Experience”

Watch our new ranking show on YouTube now! Click here or search BIAS TEST on Briefly TV channel.Taking to Twitter on 27 October, DJ Black Coffee shared that he visited the Harvard University Business School, where he was the guest lecturer."So yesterday, before my dj-ing gig I gave a lecture at @HarvardUniv with Prof @anitaelberse. What a humbling experience."South Africans were boosted by Black Coffee's post as his career is a testament to hard work and faith.

"Black Coffee has been like a brother to me. Whatever I do not understand, I ask him, and I have been looking up to him since the days of Black Motion. He is the guy who contributes a lot in terms of the directions.

"I would send him songs and he would approve. We don't only speak about music. We speak about the things of life, how to behave. Sometimes he comes to me for advice and with the small knowledge I know, I give it to him."

