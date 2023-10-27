Bryoni Govender emits goddess energy in this year’s national costume [watch]

Miss South Africa 2023 runner up Bryoni Govender just headed online to share photos of herself in this year’s national costume. The gown, according to the Miss Universe hopeful, is a fusion of African and Indian culture and has pulled elements from different cultures to create the most unique and authentic look.

Videos of Bryoni in the gown has stunned her millions of fans who couldn’t help but marvel over the the masterpiece.In September this year, Bryoni Govender became Miss South Africa runner-up after Natasha Joubert snatched the crown.

Shortly after this, the Miss South Africa organisation announced that Bryoni and not Natasha would be representing SA in this year’s Miss Universe pageant.In the weeks leading up to the event, Bryoni opened up about how she is preparing herself mentally and physically for the competition which is set to take place on 18 November this year. headtopics.com

With only a couple of weeks left before the big day, she has headed to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself in this year’s national costume and it — with her wearing it — is truly a masterpiece to behold.Designer Casey Jeane understood the assignment, using elements of Zulu, Ndebele and Indian to create the final look.

Acclaimed KwaZulu-Natal designer Casey Jeane understood the assignment, using elements of Zulu, Ndebele and Indian to create the final look.“It’s a modern take on the sari and is quite refined. Green is the main colour, which currently represents South Africa so well. The biggest and most time consuming challenge has been the beading,” Casey — a first time national costume designer — had to say. headtopics.com

“This year’s national costume is an African-Indian fusion and a celebration of @bryoni.govender’s heritage. It was inspired by a sari and is adorned with traditional Zulu beads in a pattern inspired by an Ndebele print,” Bryoni captioned a clip of herself in the work of art.“The best national costume of all times, she ate and left no crumbs.

