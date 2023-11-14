Zoomers Revisit Osama bin Laden's Letter to America

Even the young Zoomers who were either not alive during or too young to remember Sept. 11, 2001, have the images of firefighters, in the rubble of ground zero, raising the American flag ingrained in their memories.

They have never escaped the images of president after president dispersing more troops across the planet to avenge the 2,977 civilians killed that day, and they cannot forget the image of the Falling Man, the would-be victim seemingly gliding peacefully from a certain death by burning to one of his own limited agency. But the Zoomers who are apparently giving Osama bin Laden's"Letter to America" a second look have not seen the images and videos purged and scraped from the internet by the nation's intelligence. They have not seen the rare and horrific clips showing the conclusion of the snapshot of the falling men and women, the videos that show those gliding figures splat like meatballs onto the pavement of Lower Manhatta





