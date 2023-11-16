TikTok denies trending videos discussing Osama Bin Laden's manifesto

The videos, which discuss and praise a 20-year-old terrorist manifesto written by Osama Bin Laden justifying the 9.11 attacks on the U.S., have amassed more than 11 million views in the past 12 hours. "The number of videos on TikTok is small and reports of it trending on our platform are inaccurate," spokesperson Alex Haurek said in a statement Thursday.

On TikTok, a more than two decade-old letter from Osama Bin Laden to the United States about the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans in 2001 is rapidly spreading to the platform's 1 billion users. The memo is spreading through the viral hashtag #lettertoamerica, a reference to Bin Laden's terrorist manifesto that calls for violence against Americans , Israelis and Jews , promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories and condemns homosexuality. On Wednesday evening, the #lettertoamerica hashtag had just over 2 million views. At time of publication on Thursday, that had multiplied more than six-fold —to more than 13.9 million views. TikTok has denied it is trendin





