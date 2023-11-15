DC Mayor Bowser dismisses viral video of teens discussing crimes

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser seemingly shrugged off a viral video that shows a group of teenage boys allegedly in the nation's capital debating crimes and felony charges, such as murder and armed carjacking. 'I won't be wasting my time watching that,' Bowser told Fox 5 DC this week of the viral video. 'If it is an accurate video, I'm not sure what I would do with that information.

' Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor's office multiple times since Monday, both via email and by phone, inquiring if Bowser had any comment on the video or if she had even seen it but did not receive a response. The video was shared over the weekend on social media sites Instagram and X, with commenters alleging the footage captured a gaggle of teenage boys in Washington, D.C., arguing about what crime they would 'rather' commit. VIDEO ALLEGEDLY SHOWS DC TEENS WEIGHING CHARGES OF CRIMES THEY PLANNED ON COMMITTING 'He's saying he'd rather commit murder than armed robbery … armed robbery is what we're doing,' one teenager in the video is heard sayin

