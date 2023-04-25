US Infant Mortality Rate Rises for First Time in 20 Years

The U.S. infant mortality rate rose 3% in 2022, the first year-to-year increase in 20 years, a Nov. 1 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics shows. There is no evidence connecting the infant mortality rate increase to the COVID-19 vaccines, which went to market in early 2021.

Health officials say getting the COVID-19 virus can complicate pregnancy and that a growing body of studies have proved the vaccines to be safe to take during pregnancy





Read more: POLİTİFACT » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AXİOS: U.S. infant mortality rate rises for first time in over 2 decadesThe U.S. infant mortality rate in 2022 rose 3% in 2022.

Source: axios | Read more »

AXİOS: U.S. infant mortality rate rises for first time in over 2 decadesThe U.S. infant mortality rate in 2022 rose 3% in 2022.

Source: axios | Read more »

KPRC2: Houston parents charged in 2022 death of 5-month-old infantA father and mother were arrested on Monday in connection to the 2022 death of their 5-month-old baby in southeast Houston.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

CBSCHİCAGO: Couple charged in connection with 2022 death of infant in East ChicagoPolice said a doctor ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force trauma. The baby was also malnourished with a low body weight.

Source: cbschicago | Read more »

DALLASNEWS: Fort Worth man arrested in infant daughter’s 2022 deathHeron Gonzalez Jr. faces a capital murder charge in his baby daughter's death in Fort Worth.

Source: dallasnews | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Infant mortality rose in 2022 for the first time in two decadesAria Bendix is the breaking health reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »