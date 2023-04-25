US Infant Mortality Rate Rises for First Time in 20 Years

The U.S. infant mortality rate rose 3% in 2022, the first year-to-year increase in 20 years, a Nov. 1 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics shows. There is no evidence connecting the infant mortality rate increase to the COVID-19 vaccines, which went to market in early 2021.
Health officials say getting the COVID-19 virus can complicate pregnancy and that a growing body of studies have proved the vaccines to be safe to take during pregnancy
