Olive Grove Thieves Take Advantage of Surging Olive-Oil Prices

In an olive grove on the outskirts of Athens, grower Konstantinos Markou reveals the stump of a 150-year-old tree that was cut down by thieves. Surging olive-oil prices have created opportunities for criminals across the Mediterranean.





In the Mediterranean's olive-growing countries, the extreme weather caused by climate change is taking a toll. Drought in Spain is among factors that have taken a big toll on production of olive oil. And with prices soaring, that's sparked a rise in thievery that can include cutting down entire trees that have been around for a century or more.

