Olive Grove Thieves Take Advantage of Surging Olive-Oil Prices

In an olive grove on the outskirts of Athens, grower Konstantinos Markou reveals the stump of a 150-year-old tree that was cut down by thieves. Surging olive-oil prices have created opportunities for criminals across the Mediterranean.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆 3. MarketWatch »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
As price of olive oil soars, chainsaw-wielding thieves target Mediterranean's century-old treesIn the Mediterranean's olive-growing countries, the extreme weather caused by climate change is taking a toll. Drought in Spain is among factors that have taken a big toll on production of olive oil. And with prices soaring, that's sparked a rise in thievery that can include cutting down entire trees that have been around for a century or more.
Source: AP - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
As price of olive oil soars, chainsaw-wielding thieves target Mediterranean's century-old treesIn the Mediterranean's olive-growing countries, the extreme weather caused by climate change is taking a toll.
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
As price of olive oil soars, chainsaw-wielding thieves target Mediterranean's century-old treesIn the Mediterranean's olive-growing countries, the extreme weather caused by climate change is taking a toll.
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
As price of olive oil soars, chainsaw-wielding thieves target Mediterranean's treesIn the Mediterranean's olive-growing countries, the extreme weather caused by climate change is taking a toll
Source: ABC - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
The price of olive oil soars, and thieves go after century-old trees in the MediterraneanIn the Mediterranean's olive-growing countries, the extreme weather caused by climate change is taking a toll.
Source: latimes - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
As price of olive oil soars, chainsaw-wielding thieves target Mediterranean’s century-old treesAs olive oil prices skyrocket, chainsaw-wielding thieves are cutting down old trees for profit, as well as diluting premium product with inferior versions, and falsifying shipping data.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »