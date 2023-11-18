Best Free Nintendo Switch Games: Top Free-to-Play Games on Switch

The Nintendo Switch offers an unparalleled gaming experience, allowing you to enjoy games big and small, no matter whether you’re on the couch or on the go. That said, Switch games rarely receive a discount, even if you’re constantly checking for the best Nintendo Switch deals. Our list of the best free Nintendo Switch games is here to help.

We’ve rounded up the top free-to-play games on Nintendo Switch, from Switch Online exclusives like Tetris 99 and Pac-Man 99 to third-party hits like Fortnite and Rocket League. Keep in mind that although all of the games below are free to start, they all feature microtransactions in one form or another. However, we restricted our picks only to games that have ethical microtransactions (no pay-gating or anything like that)





🏆 25. DigitalTrends » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase Reveals Upcoming Games for Nintendo SwitchNintendo held another one of their Direct livestreams today, this one specifically being an Indie World Showcase, revealing what's coming to Nintendo Switch next year. Some of the major highlights include the reveal of Backpack Hero, Core Keeper, Moonstone Island, Shante: Risky Revolution, and Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition coming to the console.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 25. / 64,68 Read more »

How to Get 7 Free Nintendo Switch Games This MonthA publisher is giving out 7 free horror-themed games on Nintendo Switch in October!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 25. / 64,68 Read more »

How to get 7 Nintendo Switch games for free from October 25-31No Gravity Games is giving away 7 spooky games for Nintendo Switch, but if you want to get them for free, you'll have to put in some work.

Source: BGR - 🏆 25. / 64,68 Read more »

Finally, All The Best Mario Party Games Are On Nintendo SwitchThe addition of one key title completes a library that makes the Nintendo Switch a satisfying one-stop-shop for all things Mario Party.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 25. / 64,68 Read more »

Nintendo Switch May Get One of Xbox's Best Exclusive GamesAnother Xbox Series X game may soon be playable on Nintendo Switch.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 25. / 64,68 Read more »

Best Spooky Nintendo Switch Visual Novel Games For HalloweenVisual novel fans looking to find something for the spooky season are in luck - Halloween frights are just a click away.

Source: Gamepur - 🏆 25. / 64,68 Read more »