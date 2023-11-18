TikTok influencer defends posting Osama bin Laden's letter

One of the TikTok influencers who went viral for posting Osama bin Laden's 'Letter to America' has spoken about the controversy and said people should have the right to access the information and form their own opinions. Lynette Adkins, an online personality and pro-Palestinian activist, has responded to a request for comment by Fox News. Her statement is written in its entirety below. 'I read the letter after some other creators shared it and was surprised because I never knew it existed.

I posted it to my page so others could read it as well,' Adkins said. 'I did not share the letter to promote any form of hate or violence against anyone, nor do I agree with the extremism in it. I was just shocked by what I had read & wanted to have a conversation about it with my followers. I was 3 in 2001 and was always taught 9/11 happened because other people were jealous of our democracy in the U.S. Now that I'm older and am able to learn about history beyond the narrative of mainstream media, I'm realizing that there is more to the story





Read more: FOXNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FORBESTECH: TikTok denies trending videos discussing Osama Bin Laden's manifestoThe videos, which discuss and praise a 20-year-old terrorist manifesto written by Osama Bin Laden justifying the 9.11 attacks on the U.S., have amassed more than 11 million views in the past 12 hours.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more »

BUZZFEED: If You Want To See TikTok-Trending Products *Without* Using TikTok, Look At This ListReap the rewards without ever downloading the app.

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »

VERGE: Can TikTok become YouTube before YouTube becomes TikTok?The race is on to find out: TechCrunch reports that TikTok is testing 15-minute video uploads, an increase of 5 minutes from the current max time. YouTube, meanwhile, is all in with Shorts as its answer to TikTok’s vertical, mobile-first format.

Source: verge | Read more »

THR: Is Scott Adkins the Last True Action Hero?The British star has spent much of his 20-year career fighting in the straight-to-video world, but has amassed a huge fanbase along the way for his martial arts skills, has battled every muscle-bound hero he grew up idolizing, and now, with 'John Wick 4' having given him his juiciest role in a major studio title to date, could be poised to —...

Source: THR | Read more »

GOTHAMİST: NYC Council bill will require chain restaurants to label sugar-laden menu itemsNYC Council bill will require chain restaurants to label sugar-laden menu items

Source: Gothamist | Read more »

THEDAİLYBEAST: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s Campaign Chair Assaulted After Profanity-Laden Audio LeaksGerald Womack, a longtime friend of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, was hit in the head outside his office.

Source: thedailybeast | Read more »