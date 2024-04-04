US Treasury Secretary Yellen in China to Address Industrial Subsidies

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China 's Guangzhou Thursday for meetings to press Beijing over fears the country's industrial subsidies for green energy , cars and batteries could flood global markets with cheap goods . Her second trip to China in less than a year follows a phone call this week between President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping , where they clashed on US trade restrictions but said they hoped to stabilise relations .

With hours of bilateral talks scheduled, working meals and a boat tour in Guangzhou, the aim is to get Washington's message to President Xi's inner decision-making circle, a Treasury official said. Yellen also plans to speak with economic experts and the US business community in Guangzhou, a southern city emblematic of China's manufacturing powe

