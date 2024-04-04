U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Arrives in China for Meetings with Chinese Officials

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China for four days of meetings with Chinese officials. She plans to discuss China's industrial overcapacity, among other topics.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here's who Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is going to meet in ChinaU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was scheduled to arrive in China on Thursday ahead of four full days of meetings with Chinese officials.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

What’s at stake as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits ChinaIt's her second trip in less than a year amid ongoing tension between the world's two economic powerhouses.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walks back transitory inflation claims: 'I regret saying it'After predicting in 2021 that inflation would be 'transitory,' U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted her 'regret' as 'it's lasted longer than' a few weeks or months.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Reacts to Rising InflationTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the February CPI and rising inflation, stating that the trend is favorable despite monthly fluctuations. President Biden's priority is addressing high costs.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Treasury Secretary Yellen to Visit China to Advance U.S. InterestsTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to visit China this week to advance the interests of U.S. workers, U.S. national security and attempt to cut down on climate change.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Plans to Buy TikTokSee multiple perspectives from CNBC, Washington Examiner, and NPR (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »