Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Visits China for High-Level Meetings

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China for four days of meetings with Chinese officials. This is her second trip to the country since the summer, as the U.S. and China aim to improve communication.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to visit China later this year. Yellen emphasized the importance of ongoing and deepening dialogue between the two countries.

