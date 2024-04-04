How to Watch the March Madness Final Four Games Online

The March Madness Final Four games are about to tip off and we've found all your options to watch them online. March Madness 2024 is knocking out the brackets. The first four rounds of the tournament saw several stunning upsets and multiple underdog victories, and now only four teams are left vying to become the national champion. Of the four teams hoping they'll secure the overall NCAA tournament win, eyes are on North Carolina State, which is still in the running as a No. 11 seed.

Alabama is the next highest seed in the Final Four with a No. 4 seed. Joining the two teams in the Final Four are No. 1 seed teams UConn and Purdu

