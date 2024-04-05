US Secretary of State Urges More Action to Improve Humanitarian Conditions in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the measures the Israeli government has announced to expand the flow of aid into Gaza are welcome but may not be enough to meet the Biden administration’s demands for dramatic improvements in humanitarian conditions in the territory. Blinken said that opening more border crossings , if fully implemented, has the potential to surge assistance to Palestinians caught in the fighting between Israel and Hamas . However, the U.S.

also wants to see tangible steps to bolster the protection of civilians and aid workers, he said. In addition, he called for an 'independent, thorough and fully publicized investigation' into the recent killings of aid workers. Seven employees of the charity World Central Kitchen, including six international volunteers, were killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes on their three-car convoy in Gaza late Monda

