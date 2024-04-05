German Authorities Seize Counterfeit U.S. Dollar Bills Worth Over $103 Million

German investigators have seized counterfeit U.S. dollar bills worth over $103 million, which were found in an apartment and two company addresses. The bills, known as 'prop copy' or 'movie money,' were apparently being stored in Germany before being transported to the United States. The authorities suspect that the counterfeit money was exported to the U.S. in the past by a man who runs the companies involved.

Although these fake bills can be recognized as fakes upon close inspection, Germany's central bank and U.S. authorities believe they could be mistaken for real money in everyday life

Germany Counterfeit Money U.S. Dollar Bills Investigation Seizure

