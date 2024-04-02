Secretary of State Blinken Recognizes Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued an official statement recognizing “Transgender Day of Visibility” on Sunday, as the Biden administration faced backlash for celebrating it on the same day as Easter, one of the holiest days in the Christian religion. “Transgender Day of Visibility is a celebration of the courage and resilience of transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-confirming persons who exist in every country and culture around the world.

” On a day when Jesus’s resurrection is celebrated, Blinken praised “trans persons” for “achievements and progress” they have made in the “global struggle for equality.” “In many parts of the world, trans persons face violence, suppression, and infringements on their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, as society treats trans persons with stigma, discrimination, and violence,” Blinken adde

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Praised Trans People for ‘Courage and Resilience’ on Easter DaySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony BlinkenIsraeli opposition leader Yair Lapid meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv to discuss strengthening the Israel-U.S. strategic relationship, bringing the hostages back home, and Israel’s role in the region.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Ohio's secretary of state says Supreme Court gave state election officials potential for abuseOhio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning that the Supreme Court's decision in the Trump ballot dispute could lead to state election officials abusing their authority.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Israel's Netanyahu rebuffs US plea to halt Rafah offensive. Tensions rise ahead of Washington talksU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has once again left the Middle East empty-handed.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Israel's Netanyahu rebuffs US plea to halt Rafah offensive. Tensions rise ahead of Washington talksU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has once again left the Middle East empty-handed.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

March Madness First four predictions: Colorado vs. Boise State, Grambling State vs. Montana StateHowie Kussoy makes his predictions for Colorado vs. Boise State and Grambling State vs. Montana State.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »