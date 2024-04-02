Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The focus of his trip will be “strengthening the Israel-U.S. strategic relationship, bringing the hostages back home, and Israel’s role in the region,” an unnamed person from Lapid’s office told theholding elections before the end of the war “is not ideal,” but he stressed that it’s necessary “because this government won’t fix the budget, won’t fix the draft, and, especially, won’t bring home the hostages.

And you know what? It also won’t win the war because we won’t have the world with us and won’t have the people of Israel .” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) “This is an existential moment” for Israel, he added. “The people who were supposed to keep our children safe failed to do so. … The soul of the state is bleeding.” Lapid said U.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 16, militant rockets kill 1 Israeli as cross-border violence soars16 people were killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday, making it the deadliest day of fighting at the border in more than five months.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Israeli Newspaper Haaretz Details Israeli Forces' Use of "Kill Zones" in GazaOne Israeli reserve officer told the paper that, 'orders are to shoot and kill, even if that person is unarmed.'

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Israeli defense chief to visit Washington as tensions rise over Gaza warIsraeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is set to meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Negotiations for ceasefire and hostage release getting closer, says US Secretary of StateUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken states that negotiations for a ceasefire tied to the release of hostages held by Hamas are 'getting closer' to a deal. Israeli military continues its raid on Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, killing more than 140 'terrorists' and detaining Palestinian journalists and health workers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to evacuate civilians from Gaza's southern city of Rafah. Israeli Supreme Court temporarily halts a government plan to send Palestinian hospital patients and babies back to Gaza.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Blinken meets Israeli leaders as U.N. prepares to vote on a cease-fire resolutionU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv on Friday on the final stop in his sixth urgent trip to the region since the start of the war.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Blinken meets Israeli leaders as UN prepares to vote on a cease-fire resolutionU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv on the final stop in his sixth urgent trip to the region since the start of the war.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »