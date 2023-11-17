Understanding Different Types of Dementia

There are many different types of dementia, and how it manifests depends on which part of the brain is damaged. Here’s what we do and don’t know. Cognitive decline can stem from a multitude of processes, which poses a challenge to practitioners attempting to diagnose dementia.

Often MRI and CT scans are employed to rule out non-dementia related sources of decline, while positron emission tomography (PET) scans, such as the one pictured above, allow for the visualization of amyloid plaques and can aid in identifying vascular and frontotemporal dementias.Beginning in his early 70s, there were signs that Steve Selvin wasn’t himself: he could tell stories about the past but was oddly reserved about the present. A renowned statistician, he’d retired from his teaching post at the University of California Berkeley. “We thought it was anxiety or depression,” says his daughter, Liz Selvin. Selvin’s behavior—easily mistaken for other mental health issues because it changed gradually—was a symptom of dementi





