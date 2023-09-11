Understanding Different Types of Depression

Depression is a disorder of the brain. It is a serious mental illness that is more than just a feeling of being "down in the dumps" or "blue" for a few days. For more than 20 million people in the United States who have depression, the feelings persist and can interfere with everyday life. Depression, also known as clinical depression, is where people feel that a consistent dark mood is consuming them.

It can inhibit daily functions and cause them to lose interest in activities which usually provide them pleasure. Dysthymia refers to when a low mood lasts for two or more years in adults and at least one year in children and adolescents. A person with this disorder may experience episodes of major depressive disorder along with periods of less severe symptoms where they are typically able to function day-to-day. Postpartum depression affects women after having a baby. It causes intense, long-lasting feelings of anxiety, sadness, and fatigue, making it difficult for mothers to care for themselves and/or their babies, as well as handle daily responsibilities

United States Headlines Read more: HHSGOV »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HACKERNOON: Understanding Distributed Ledger (DLT) Types: It’s Not Only BlockchainThe writer is smart, but don't just like, take their word for it. DoYourOwnResearch before making any investment decisions or decisions regarding your health or security. (Do not regard any of this content as professional investment advice, or health advice)

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

HACKERNOON: Understanding TypeScript Maps & Typesnomination

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

DAİLYHEALTHTİPS: Understanding Lymphoma: Types, Symptoms, and DiagnosisLymphoma is a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system. This article explains the two main types of lymphoma, their subtypes, and common symptoms. It also discusses the diagnosis process for lymphoma.

Source: DailyHealthTips | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon 'Burner' Teases Different Walker TypesA new mini teaser for AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spotlighting the burner walkers raises some important questions.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

PHYSORG_COM: Model of photosynthetic antenna suggests different types of plants may grow on Earth-like rocky planetsA small team of biologists, environmental scientists and chemists at Queen Mary University of London, U.K., has found via modeling, that it might be possible for different types of plants to grow on Earth-like rocky planets. In their paper published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the group describes how they modeled photosynthetic antenna, taking into account possible scenarios on planets in other star systems and the results of their experiments.

Source: physorg_com | Read more »

SFGATE: These Warriors players are two different types of assholeDraymond Green called Chris Paul an asshole at Warriors media day and said Paul would say...

Source: SFGate | Read more »