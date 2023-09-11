Understanding Different Types of Depression

Depression is a disorder of the brain. It is a serious mental illness that is more than just a feeling of being "down in the dumps" or "blue" for a few days. For more than 20 million people in the United States who have depression, the feelings persist and can interfere with everyday life. Depression, also known as clinical depression, is where people feel that a consistent dark mood is consuming them.
It can inhibit daily functions and cause them to lose interest in activities which usually provide them pleasure. Dysthymia refers to when a low mood lasts for two or more years in adults and at least one year in children and adolescents. A person with this disorder may experience episodes of major depressive disorder along with periods of less severe symptoms where they are typically able to function day-to-day. Postpartum depression affects women after having a baby. It causes intense, long-lasting feelings of anxiety, sadness, and fatigue, making it difficult for mothers to care for themselves and/or their babies, as well as handle daily responsibilities
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hackernoon | Read more »
Source: hackernoon | Read more »
Source: DailyHealthTips | Read more »
Source: bleedingcool | Read more »
Source: physorg_com | Read more »
SFGATE: These Warriors players are two different types of assholeDraymond Green called Chris Paul an asshole at Warriors media day and said Paul would say...
Source: SFGate | Read more »